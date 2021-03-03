5 hospitals, health systems expanding their boards

The following hospitals and health systems have named new board members this year.

1. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System said it named four new members to its board of directors. The four additions — John Harris, Patricia Maryland, Frederiek Toney and Andrea Zopp — expand the board to 17 members, seven of whom are people of color.

2. Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota said it appointed 13 new members to its foundation board of directors, forming the most diverse, representative board in the foundation's 26-year history. The new members, who have experience in community organizations, business, law, academia and nonprofits, joined the foundation board Feb. 19.

3. Dignity Health–St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., appointed five new Hospital Community Board members. The new members are Sandy Cajas, Gloria Cordero, Terry Geiling, Vattana Peong and Robert Luna.

4. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health said it appointed Alicia Monroe, MD, to its board of directors. Dr. Monroe, who has served as provost, senior vice president for academic and faculty affairs and a professor of family medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston since 2014, joined the board Jan. 1.

5. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health said it named two new members to board positions. Rosemarie Sorce is the first female chair of the health system's hospitals corporation board, and John Harmon Sr. is a member of the health system's board of trustees.

More articles on leadership and management:

Meet 6 Black female physicians, health advocates at the helm of the COVID-19 fight

Michigan hospital CEO remembered for his natural leadership abilities, honesty

4 former US surgeons general call for federal vaccine holiday

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.