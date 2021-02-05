Dignity Health hospital names 5 new board members

Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., has appointed five new Hospital Community Board members, the hospital said.

The new members are:

Sandy Cajas

Gloria Cordero

Terry Geiling

Vattana Peong

Robert Luna

"St. Mary's nomination committee wants to ensure that the HCB truly represents the diversity of the community we serve," Carolyn Caldwell, hospital president, said in a Feb. 2 news release. "These new board members are well-respected leaders in the Long Beach community who will truly help St. Mary advance its mission to care for all."

Ms. Cajas is president and CEO of the Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and founded the Regional Hispanic Institute. Ms. Cordero was appointed to the board of water commissioners for the City of Long Beach in 2015 and has served as government affairs director for Long Beach City College. Mr. Geiling served as president and CEO of Long Beach's American Gold Star Manor, is an active Long Beach Rotary Club member and is a former U.S. Navy submarine officer. Mr. Peong is executive director of the Cambodian Family Community Center in Orange County. Mr. Luna is Long Beach's 26th police chief.

