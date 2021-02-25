Michigan hospital CEO remembered for his natural leadership abilities, honesty

Former Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital Administrator and CEO Chuck Bianchi, who died earlier this month at age 78, is remembered by friends, family and colleagues as someone with natural leadership abilities, a service-oriented heart, and an honest, matter-of-fact character, the Collegian reported Feb. 25.

Mr. Bianchi died at home Feb. 15 from complications of prostate cancer and kidney failure, according to the report.

Mr. Bianchi led the hospital from 1991 to 2007.

Under his leadership, the hospital experienced a financial turnaround and became more sustainable, according to the organization.

"He led the organization out of some of its toughest financial circumstances, starting his role as CEO when the hospital had just a few days cash on hand," CEO Jeremiah Hodshire said in a Feb. 15 statement. "In 1995, the McGuire skilled nursing facility opened, providing short-stay rehab for patients who would have otherwise been required to leave the county in order to receive such care. He also sustained the hospital through difficult times in the healthcare industry."

To read the full Collegian article, click here.

