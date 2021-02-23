American Medical Association names chair of RUC committee

Ezequiel Silva III, MD, a radiologist in San Antonio, Texas, was tapped as the new chair of the American Medical Association/Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee, the association said Feb. 23.

Dr. Silva has been a member of the committee since 2016. He will begin his two-year term as chair on March 1.

"The rise of the digital-native physician will have a profound impact on healthcare and patient outcomes, and the RUC will be increasingly called upon to assess the impact of digital health technologies on patient care," AMA Board Chair Russ Kridel, MD, said in a news release. "Dr. Silva's respected insights into emerging digital technologies and his leadership qualities will help guide the RUC's vital work as a source of physician input on policies that govern Medicare."

Dr. Silva's past leadership positions include chair of the RUC research subcommittee, as well as leadership positions on the Texas Medical Association's Council on Socioeconomics, American College of Radiology's Commission on Economics and Society of Interventional Radiology's Economics Committee.

The AMA said he also co-chaired a panel it convened to identify challenges to digital medicine adoption.

More articles on leadership and management:

Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Senate hearings for HHS, surgeon general this week: 8 things to know

How hospitals are preparing for future public health crises

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.