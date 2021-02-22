Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota said Feb. 22 that it appointed 13 new members to its foundation board of directors, forming the most diverse, representative board in the foundation's 26-year history.

The new members, which have experience in community organizations, business, law, academia and nonprofits, joined the foundation board Feb. 19. They are:

  • Chad Poitra, executive director of Tiwahe Foundation
  • Erin Herman, global marketing director at Medtronic
  • James Weed, vice president and global trading data and analytics lead at Cargill
  • Jacqueline Lloyd Cunningham, vice president of marketing and communications at YWCA Minneapolis
  • Jerry Blackwell, founding partner, CEO and chair of Blackwell Burke law firm
  • Mara Ryan, brand builder, and food allergy and neonatal intensive care unit mom
  • May Thao-Schuck, Teresa Rolling Radzinski vice president of career and professional development at St. Catherine University
  • Paul Lapadat, CEO of Dessert Holdings
  • Renee Treberg, chief compliance officer of prime therapeutics
  • Shannon King, president of SilverOak Wealth Management
  • Simone Hardeman-Jones, executive director of GreenLight Fund Twin Cities
  • Tawnya Stewart, chief of people and culture, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures
  • Walter White, president and CEO of Allianz Life Insurance

Read more about the new board members here

 

