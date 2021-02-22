Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota said Feb. 22 that it appointed 13 new members to its foundation board of directors, forming the most diverse, representative board in the foundation's 26-year history.

The new members, which have experience in community organizations, business, law, academia and nonprofits, joined the foundation board Feb. 19. They are:

Chad Poitra, executive director of Tiwahe Foundation

Erin Herman, global marketing director at Medtronic

James Weed, vice president and global trading data and analytics lead at Cargill

Jacqueline Lloyd Cunningham, vice president of marketing and communications at YWCA Minneapolis

Jerry Blackwell, founding partner, CEO and chair of Blackwell Burke law firm

Mara Ryan, brand builder, and food allergy and neonatal intensive care unit mom

May Thao-Schuck, Teresa Rolling Radzinski vice president of career and professional development at St. Catherine University

Paul Lapadat, CEO of Dessert Holdings

Renee Treberg, chief compliance officer of prime therapeutics

Shannon King, president of SilverOak Wealth Management

Simone Hardeman-Jones, executive director of GreenLight Fund Twin Cities

Tawnya Stewart, chief of people and culture, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures

Walter White, president and CEO of Allianz Life Insurance

Read more about the new board members here.

