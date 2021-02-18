Physician named first CMO of NYC health agency

Michelle Morse, MD, has been tapped as the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's first chief medical officer.

Dr. Morse, an internal medicine hospitalist, will also serve as deputy commissioner for the health department's Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness. She will succeed Torian Easterling, MD, who was appointed to serve as the health department's first deputy commissioner and chief equity officer last September.

"Dr. Morse's experience has combined the best of public health, social medicine, anti-racism education and activism," the city's health commissioner, Dave Chokshi, MD, said in a Feb. 16 news release. "Health equity requires leaders who propel change, and I am grateful that she has joined the department to help us create a healthier, more equitable, city."

Dr. Morse is co-founder of EqualHealth, a Brookline, Mass.-based nonprofit organization focused on health equity, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

She also previously served as deputy CMO of Partners in Health, a nonprofit organization based in Boston, and serves on its board of directors. She was a Howard Hiatt Global Health Equity resident in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston from 2008 to 2012.

