New Jersey Hospital Association taps former state official as first COO

Raymond Brandes was chosen as the New Jersey Hospital Association's first COO, and Christopher Bailey was named CFO.

Mr. Brandes previously served as vice president of public affairs, population health and strategic planning at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., the hospital association said in a Jan. 20 news release. He also was deputy chief of staff under former Gov. Chris Christie. After receiving his law degree, Mr. Brandes served as a law clerk to former New Jersey Supreme Court Associate Justice Helen Hoens.

Mr. Bailey most recently was assistant vice president of the Rutgers Financial Management unit at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. He also was assistant vice president of financial planning and budgeting at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University, and worked in the state's human services department under three governors.

He earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and succeeds Dave Lavins, who retired.

More articles on leadership and management:

Dignity Health hospital apologizes for vaccinating educators ahead of county's schedule

Former Ascension St. Vincent hospital CEO dies

'Race and place matter a lot for health outcomes,' Biden health equity task force chair says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.