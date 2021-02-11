Former Ascension St. Vincent hospital CEO dies

Dr. James Stephens, former president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital, died Feb. 4 at age 73, The Herald Bulletin reported Feb. 10.

The article does not give a cause of death, but his obituary published by the Statesboro Herald says he died at Ogeechee Area Hospice's inpatient facility in Statesboro, Ga.

Dr. Stephens helmed the hospital, then known as St. John's, from 1986 through 1997.

When he left the position, board member Carl Erskine said Dr. Stephens was an excellent administrator and "on the cutting edge of new things," according to the Herald Bulletin.

Dr. Stephens also served as assistant hospital director at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, among other healthcare roles, and was founding program director of the Master of Healthcare Administration program at Statesboro-based Georgia Southern University.

He earned a master's degree in health from Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Medicine and a doctorate degree in health administration from Central Michigan University School of Health Science in Mount Pleasant.

Read his full obituary here.

More articles on leadership and management:

23 Catholic health systems team up to combat racism

Dr. Arthur Nienhuis, gene therapy pioneer, dies

Senate confirms VA chief, will oversee nation's largest integrated health system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.