Senate confirms VA chief, will oversee nation's largest integrated health system

The Senate has confirmed Denis McDonough to lead the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to NPR.

Mr. McDonough was confirmed Feb. 8 in an 87-7 vote.

During the confirmation process, he told senators that President Joe Biden has directed him "to focus on getting our veterans through this [COVID-19] pandemic," and that he will apply "his deep and extensive knowledge of government" to the department, according to the report.

As VA secretary, Mr. McDonough will oversee the nation's largest integrated health system, with 1,255 facilities, including 170 medical centers.

Mr. McDonough was White House chief of staff for former President Barack Obama from February 2013 to January 2017. He also chaired the National Security Council's Deputies Committee and served as principal deputy national security adviser.

He is the second non-veteran to lead the VA, according to NPR.

