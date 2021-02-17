Florida governor could fill hospital district board seat left vacant by resignation

Tracey Lockwood Zudans has resigned from the Indian River County Hospital District board, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may fill the seat, TCPalm.com reported Feb. 17.

Ms. Zudans had served on the district board since 2017. Her resignation took effect Jan. 31.

According to the report, she said in her resignation letter: "It has been an honor to serve our community and to work closely with each trustee and members of our staff. Playing a role in the improvement of healthcare in our community has been one of my proudest accomplishments.

"Although I must step away from my position on this special-taxing district, I will continue to do my part to improve healthcare in our community while maintaining accountability to our taxpayers," she wrote.

Mr. DeSantis may fill the seat by mid-March, or the seat can stay open until either a special election or the general election in November 2022, according to the report.

Indian River County Hospital District, based in Vero Beach, Fla., leases land and buildings to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

