Biden picks Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

Gene Sperling, who served as head of the National Economic Council under former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama, has been chosen by President Joe Biden to oversee the implementation of his administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, Politico reported March 15.

A White House official said Mr. Sperling will work with leaders of the White House policy councils and federal agencies to quickly get the bill's funds out, speed up the federal pandemic response and will work with state and local governments, according to the publication. President Biden served in a similar role when he was vice president and was responsible for implementation of the 2009 economic stimulus package.

Mr. Sperling also was a top adviser at the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

He had been under consideration to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination, according to The Washington Post.

President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package March 11. Read more about the relief package here.

