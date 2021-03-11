Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package March 11, a day earlier than the White House planned, according to The New York Times.

Ron Klain, President Biden's chief of staff, tweeted that the president would sign it earlier than planned because they wanted "to move as fast as possible."

The relief package includes $8.5 billion in funding for healthcare providers, puts funds into vaccine distribution and increases the ACA's premium tax credits for two years.

President Biden signed the relief package hours before he is set to deliver a prime time address to talk about what the U.S. has been through in the last year and what comes next, according to the report.

Read more about what is contained in the relief package here.

