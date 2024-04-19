New York governor reaches deal to keep SUNY Downstate open

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has reached a deal with state legislature to keep University Hospital at Downstate in New York City's Brooklyn borough open.

The new deal will also preserve SUNY Downstate's essential healthcare services, secure long-term financial stability and formalize the community engagement process, a spokesperson for Ms. Hochul said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"The state budget’s historic investment in Downstate will allow this critical institution to fulfill this mission, grow outpatient healthcare services, and tackle systemic health inequities in the community we serve," a spokesperson for SUNY Downstate said in a statement shared with Becker's.

SUNY Downstate shared plans to significantly shrink or possibly close in January. The plans were met with backlash from community members, including United University Professions, a higher education union that represents more than 2,300 SUNY Downstate workers.

"It is clear that Downstate is a vital resource to the community and must remain open," Fred Kowal, PhD, president of UUP, said in an April 19 news release. "We look forward to working with our community, health care, labor, and government partners to ensure SUNY Downstate Hospital remains a pillar of the Central Brooklyn community for years to come."

In February, Ms. Hochul shared 2025 budget plans to allot $300 million in capital funding for SUNY Downstate and up to $100 million in funding for operations.

"The Budget will also formalize the existing community engagement process by establishing an advisory board for the modernization and revitalization of SUNY Downstate," the spokesperson for Ms. Hochul said regarding budget background.

More information regarding the deal will be included in the final budget bills.

"I'm proud to have led the fight to protect Downstate hospital and develop a real plan to address the glaring health inequities in Central Brooklyn," New York Sen. Zellnor Myrie said in a statement shared with Becker's.

*Editor's note: This story has been updated as of April 19 at 12:40 p.m. CT.



