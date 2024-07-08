12 C-level job openings with HCA

The largest hospital operator in the country is seeking leaders for numerous roles at the top of its facilities.

With 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 sites of care, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is seeking to fill thousands of positions across its 20-state enterprise. Below are job listings active on the HCA job boards as of July 7 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role and presented alphabetically by site.

CFO

1. HCA is seeking a CFO for the overall strategic and financial operations for its Gulf Coast supply chain division, based in Tomball, Texas.

2. HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, a 99-bed facility in Palatka, Fla., is seeking a CFO.

3. Lee's Summit Medical Center, an 88-bed hospital in Lees Summit, Mo., is in need of a CFO. The hospital recently appointed a new CEO in May.

4. The 386-bed Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is seeking a CFO. The Los Robles Health System, which includes the hospital, recently welcomed a new CEO in April.

5. Med City Alliance Mental Health, a full-service behavioral health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, is looking for a CFO.

6. Pinewood Springs, a 60-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Columbia, Tenn., is seeking a CFO.

7. Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., is in need of a CFO. The hospital campus includes 590 beds and 25 service lines.

CMO

8. HCA Florida Largo Hospital is looking for a chief medical officer. The 455-bed facility is in Largo, Fla.

9. The 273-bed HCA Houston Healthcare West in Houston is seeking a chief medical officer.

10. The 155-bed HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital is in need of a chief medical officer.

11. HCA's Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, a 680-bed facility, is seeking a chief medical officer to replace a leader who departed for AdventHealth's East Florida Division.

CNO

12. The 57-bed Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga., is seeking a chief nursing officer.