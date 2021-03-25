Mass General Brigham shakes up leadership: 14 changes to know

At least nine senior leaders at Boston-based Mass General Brigham announced over the past five months they would leave their positions as the organization rebrands from Partners HealthCare and more closely integrates facilities, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Partners HealthCare announced its rebrand to Mass General Brigham in November 2019. The state's largest health system said the move was part of a strategy for the health system to work more cohesively.

Mass General Brigham has about 74,000 employees in Massachusetts and includes renowned Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, both in Boston.

Here are 14 things to know about leadership changes at the organization.

1. Timothy Ferris, MD, CEO of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, plans to leave to take a new full-time role at England's National Health Service, according to the Journal. The NHS England and NHS Improvement have appointed Dr. Ferris director of transformation. He is slated to begin the role in May.

2. David Storto, president of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Network, which is part of Mass General Brigham, announced earlier in March he would leave that role to join Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce as executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer.

3. Earlier in March, Joe Loscalzo, MD, PhD, chair of the department of medicine at Brigham and Women's since 2005, said he would leave his role, according to the Journal. The newspaper reported that he plans to stay at the institution.

4. Allen Smith, MD, who served as president of Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization, accepted a job as president and CEO of South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health. He joined South Shore on Nov. 30.

5. Joanne Marqusee, president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care, part of Mass General Brigham, was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Wellforce.

6. Betsy Nabel, MD, the former president of Brigham Health in Boston, rejoined Moderna's board earlier in March, after stepping down from her role at Brigham Health, which includes Brigham and Women's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, and Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization.

7. Brigham spokesperson Erin McDonough departed shortly after Dr. Nabel left, according to the Journal.

8. Niyum Gandhi was named CFO and treasurer of Mass General Brigham, the health system said March 4. Mr. Gandhi will begin his new role May 3. Outgoing CFO and treasurer Peter Markell's last day will be March 31. Kevin Schlicke, vice president of finance operations and real estate, will replace Mr. Markell until Mr. Gandhi arrives.

9. Dani Munroe, vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Mass General Brigham, is retiring from her role in May, according to the Journal.

10. Rochelle Walensky, MD, began her position as director of the CDC Jan. 20 after being selected by President Joe Biden in December. She previously served as the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

11. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was chosen as interim president of Brigham and Women's Hospital.

12. Lindsay Jubelt became chief population health officer for Mass General Brigham and CMO for AllWays Health Partners, the organization's insurance arm, in November, according to the Journal.

13. Mass General Brigham chose O'Neil Britton, MD, as senior vice president of operations and associate COO earlier in March.

14. Ross Zafonte was chosen interim president of Spaulding, according to the Journal.

