Brigham and Women's names interim president

Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, has been tapped as interim president of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass General Brigham said Jan. 20.

Dr. Eappen is senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of Brigham and Women's. Effective March 1, he will replace Betsy Nabel, MD, who is leaving to pursue opportunities in biotech innovation.

"Dr. Eappen's vast experience and knowledge of Brigham and Women's Hospital and our system make him the ideal person to lead Brigham and Women's during this transition," Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in a news release. "He is a widely respected leader at BWH and throughout Mass General Brigham and has been integral to advancing our strategy. He has led numerous efforts focused on improving clinical care and the patient experience at BWH and across the system."

Dr. Eappen began his current position in July 2018 after serving as chief of anesthesiology and CMO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. He also was the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary's medical director of the operating rooms.

Dr. Eappen earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine and an MBA from the Yale University School of Management in New Haven, Conn.

