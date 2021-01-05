Brigham Health President Dr. Betsy Nabel to step down

Betsy Nabel, MD, is stepping down as president of Boston-based Brigham Health, effective March 1.

She told The Boston Globe Jan. 5 that she is leaving to pursue opportunities in biotech innovation and will work with her husband, Gary Nabel, MD, PhD, who left his position as drug company Sanofi's chief scientist and started his own company.

Dr. Betsy Nabel has served as president of Brigham since January 2010.

During her tenure, Brigham has routinely ranked on the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best hospitals, the academic health system said. She is also credited with leading hospital efforts to launch the Brigham Education Institute in 2016 and execute a $1.75 billion fundraising campaign.

Brigham Health comprises Brigham and Women's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, and Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization.

