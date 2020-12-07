Biden picks Massachusetts General physician to run CDC

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rochelle Walensky, MD, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, as the new director of the CDC, according to NPR.

Dr. Walensky, who is also an expert on AIDS and HIV and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, will play a key role in helping President-elect Biden's administration curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Walensky will succeed Robert Redfield, MD, who has led the CDC since 2018.



