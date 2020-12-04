Biden begins building healthcare team: 5 things to know

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped leaders to oversee his administration's COVID-19 response and asked Anthony Facui, MD, to serve as his chief medical adviser.

Five things to know:

1. President-elect Biden asked Vivek Murthy, MD, a former U.S. surgeon general under President Barack Obama, to return to an expanded version of that role that includes helping lead the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Post reported.

2. Jeff Zients, a former Obama administration official, is set to serve as the White House's COVID-19 coordinator, according to Politico.

3. Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, a co-chair of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, will also take a key role focused on health disparities in the administration's response to the pandemic, according to Politico.

4. President-elect Biden told CNN Nov. 3 that Dr. Fauci would serve as a chief medical adviser and assist his administration with its COVID-19 response plan. Dr. Fauci will also keep his current role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

5. Politico reported Dec. 2 that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimonda was a front-runner to be President-elect Biden's choice as secretary of HHS. The publication reported Dec. 3 that Ms. Raimondo has taken herself out of contention for the role.

