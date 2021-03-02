Wellforce names new chief strategy and growth officer

Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce named David Storto executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer, the health system said March 2.

Mr. Storto is president of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Network, which is part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

In his new role, he will oversee growth and innovative partnerships, Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Wellforce, said in a news release.

Wellforce includes Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital and Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

