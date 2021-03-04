Mass General Brigham names new CFO: 4 notes

Niyum Gandhi was named CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, the health system said March 4.

Four notes:

1. Mr. Gandhi is executive vice president, CFO and chief population health officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

2. Previously, he was a partner in the health and life sciences consulting practice of New York City-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

3. Mr. Gandhi will begin his new role May 3. Outgoing CFO and treasurer Peter Markell's last day will be March 31. Kevin Schlicke, vice president of finance operations and real estate, will replace Mr. Markell until Mr. Gandhi arrives.

4. Mr. Gandhi earned his bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.

