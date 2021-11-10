7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Nov. 3:

Gena Bravo has been named interim president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Edmundo Castaneda is stepping down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Gregory Eberhart, MD, will serve as interim president and CEO at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif.

Brian Evans, MD, was named president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital.

John Hawkins was named president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association in Austin.

Mike Murrill was appointed president and CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

Ted Shaw will retire as CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.