6 recent executive moves at Providence

The following leadership appointments within Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system have been reported since Oct. 20:

Hoda Asmar, MD, was appointed CMO of the health system.

Daniel Carey, MD, was named CMO of the health system's physician enterprise team.

Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, was appointed chief executive of Providence's Northern California region.

Ruth Krystopolski was named president of Ayin Health Solutions at Providence.

Prasanna Mohanty was named COO of the health system's physician enterprise team.

Susan Stacey, BSN, RN, was named chief executive for Providence's Inland Northwest Washington area.