5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Jan. 19:

Gena Bravo, MSN, was appointed president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.



Latonya Brown has been promoted to the role of CFO for UNC Hospitals.

Diane Hupp, DNP, MSN, was appointed president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

K. Ron-Li Liaw, MD, was appointed mental health-in-chief for Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Lisa Wine was named CFO of Goshen (Ind.) Health.