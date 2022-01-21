5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Lauren Jensik - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Jan. 19:

Gena Bravo, MSN, was appointed president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Latonya Brown has been promoted to the role of CFO for UNC Hospitals.

Diane Hupp, DNP, MSN, was appointed president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

K. Ron-Li Liaw, MD, was appointed mental health-in-chief for Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. 

Lisa Wine was named CFO of Goshen (Ind.) Health.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles