Goshen Health names CFO

Goshen (Ind.) Health has named Lisa Wine CFO. Ms. Wine has 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Wine worked at Goshen Health as finance manager. She is rejoining the system after serving as CFO for the South Bend (Ind.) Clinic.



"We are so excited to welcome Lisa back to Goshen Health," Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel said in a Jan. 18 news release. "Her knowledge of our culture and commitment to serving our community was a key influence in drawing her back to our organization."