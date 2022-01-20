UNC Hospitals names new CFO

Latonya Brown has been promoted to the role of CFO for UNC Hospitals, effective Jan. 24.

She will succeed Will Bryant, who is taking a new opportunity with Chicago-based Pinnacle Dermatology, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"[Ms. Brown is] results-driven, and we know that she's an excellent fit for UNC Hospitals and the challenges we face," said Janet Hadar, president of UNC Hospitals.

Ms. Bryant currently serves as the vice president of finance for the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based organization. She previously served as both the CFO and COO for UNC Rockingham in Eden, N.C. Before joining UNC Health in 2018, she spent 12 years in various leadership roles with IU Health in Indianapolis.