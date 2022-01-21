Children's Hospital Colorado names first mental health-in-chief

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora has named K. Ron-Li Liaw, MD, its first mental health-in-chief.

She assumed the role in September 2021, according to LinkedIn.

"Dr. Liaw's position as mental health-in-chief is on the same level as our pediatrician-in-chief or surgeon-in-chief, and this leadership role ensures that pediatric mental health is top of mind for every major decision we make as a children's hospital," said President and CEO Jena Hausmann in a Jan. 14 news release.

Dr. Liaw, a pediatric psychiatrist, also serves as chair of the organization's Pediatric Mental Health Institute. She previously spent 14 years as a clinical associate professor for the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone in New York City. During her tenure, she was the director of the Sala Institute's Child-Family Services and Resilience Programs and chief of service for child and adolescent psychiatry.