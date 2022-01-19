UPMC Children's veteran named president of organization

Diane Hupp, DNP, MSN, has been appointed president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Hupp, who began her career with UPMC Children's 36 years ago as a volunteer, most recently served as both the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations for the organization.

Under her leadership, UPMC Children's achieved two Magnet designations. She also launched a pediatric transplant network with the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and Florida Hospital for Children in Orlando to ensure more opportunity for children on the East Coast awaiting transplant, a Jan. 18 news release said.