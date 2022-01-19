Dignity Health names new CEO of Woodland Memorial

Gena Bravo, MSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Ms. Bravo, who began serving in the role on an interim basis following the resignation of Edmundo Castaneda in November 2021, most recently served as the hospital's COO and chief nurse executive.

When COVID-19 vaccination efforts launched in 2021, Ms. Bravo led a group of hospital leaders and county staff in what became one of the Sacramento region's first mobile vaccine services. In November, she was one of 44 women recognized at Congressman John Garamendi's eighth annual Women of the Year event for her contributions in business, education, local advocacy and public service, according to a Jan. 14 news release.