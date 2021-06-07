5 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements were reported in May and June.

1. Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital.

2. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

3. John Hicks is retiring as president of Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo.

4. Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO, is retiring after a 36-year career with the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

5. Steven Smith has retired as CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.