Colorado hospital president to retire after 26 years

John Hicks is retiring as president of Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo., SCL Health said April 30.

Mr. Hicks will retire Jan. 7, 2022, after serving in a leadership role at Platte Valley for the last 26 years, according to Broomfield, Colo-based SCL Health.

"I followed a calling in coming to Platte Valley Medical Center," Mr. Hicks said in a news release. "I have been honored and humbled to serve as president of Platte Valley, and I could not be more proud of the team and folks that I have had the privilege of working with over the years."

He said he will "be following another calling that will allow me to continue to exercise my skills within the international healthcare community as well as the Adventist church."

SCL Health credited Mr. Hicks for contributing to many successes during his tenure at Platte Valley, including building a new hospital, becoming part of SCL Health, and most recently, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health system said a search for a new Platte Valley president will begin within weeks.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.