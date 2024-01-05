5 CFO moves in 3 days

It's been a busy start to the new year for changes in CFO leadership at hospitals and health systems.

Here are five CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:

1. Kevin Benson exited his role as CFO of Thermopolis, Wyo.-based Hot Springs Health. No specific reason was reported for Mr. Benson's departure.

2. Vickie Magurean has been named CFO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, effective Jan. 15.

3. Chuck Robb was appointed CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System following the merger between BJC and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System. Mr. Robb is the former senior vice president and CFO of Saint Luke's.

4. Inverness-based HCA Florida Citrus Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO.

5. Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine tapped Andrew DeVoe as CFO, effective mid-February. Mr. DeVoe will be replacing Tufts' former CFO Susan Green.