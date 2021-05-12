4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since May 5:

1. Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital.

2. Ken Levitan was named president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network.

3. Rick Naegler is stepping down as CEO of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center to accept a new CEO position.

4. Scott Thoreson was named CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Mo.

