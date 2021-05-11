Ken Levitan to lead Einstein through merger with Jefferson Health

Ken Levitan was named president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network, the health system said.

Einstein announced the appointment April 30, as the health system prepared to complete a merger with another Philadelphia-based organization, Jefferson Health.

Mr. Levitan began serving as Einstein's interim president and CEO in January, after Barry Freedman retired. He also previously was chief administrative officer of Einstein and, earlier in his career, was CIO of the health system.

As president and CEO, Einstein said Mr. Levitan will lead the health system through completion of the merger with Jefferson Health.

"We believe that Ken's leadership qualities, intimate knowledge of Einstein and insights will greatly benefit Einstein as we integrate with Jefferson Health," Lawrence Reichlin, chair of the Einstein board of trustees, said in a news release. "This is a time that needs the right leader to meet the demands of our merger, and Ken has, time and time again, demonstrated his ability to handle the most complex projects and bring them to a successful conclusion."

The merger will expand Jefferson from 14 to 18 hospitals. It is expected to close this year.

