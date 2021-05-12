CEO at HCA Florida hospital leaving for role in Missouri

Rick Naegler is stepping down as CEO of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center to accept a new CEO position.

The hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, said Mr. Naegler will helm a regional medical center in his home state of Missouri, but did not disclose the organization's name. His last day with Lake City Medical Center is June 9. CFO Jill Adams has been tapped to serve as interim CEO.

"During Rick's time with Lake City Medical Center, he has been a true force in the community. He has built great local relationships and has tirelessly worked to lead his team to reach new heights in the delivery of exceptional patient care," Richard Hammett, president of HCA's North Florida division, said in a statement. "Under his leadership, we have launched the hospital into an era of unprecedented growth to expand access to healthcare services in this area, and we look forward to continuing this positive momentum to best serve the needs of Columbia County."

Mr. Naegler has served as CEO of Lake City Medical Center for the last three years. Previously, he was the hospital's chief nursing officer.

In a statement, he said leading the hospital was among the honors of his life.

"I have met countless healthcare professionals who care deeply about our community and those in our care. I could not be more proud of the team's dedication to our patients and each other, especially during one of the most challenging times for healthcare, especially in recent history," said Mr. Naegler. "I am also thankful for the community relationships we have been able to forge to continue to ensure all area residents have access to high quality healthcare. The future is bright for Lake City Medical Center, and I will be forever thankful for my years there."

