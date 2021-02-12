16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Feb. 5:

1. Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital, plans to retire in December 2022.

2. Andy Barth was named president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

3. Carol Barsky, MD, was named chief quality and value officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in Lebanon, N.H.

4. Nathaniel Bishop was chosen as Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

5. Ed Bruff is retiring as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

6. Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

7. Stewart Goldman, MD, joined Phoenix Children's Hospital and University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix as chair of the department of child health and senior vice president of research.

8. Lyn McKee, RN, was appointed CNO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Okla., according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

9. Ellen Hunt was appointed vice president of compliance program operations and chief privacy officer in the ethics and compliance department of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

10. Jaya Kumar, MD, was named chief medical officer of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

11. Amy Loeb, EdD, RN, was named executive director of Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y.

12. Jacque Millard retired as vice president and chief investment officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

13. Liisa Ortegon, BSN, is the new president of Sentara Healthcare's Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital.

14. Michelle Rigby was appointed assistant vice president and head of internal investigations in the ethics and compliance department of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

15. Nekeisha Smith was chosen as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

16. Shane Strum was chosen as the next president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

