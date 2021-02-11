Sentara Healthcare brings on new hospital president

Liisa Ortegon, BSN, is the new president of Sentara Healthcare's Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital.

Ms. Ortegon was named to her new position Jan. 12 and joined Sentara Healthcare Feb. 1, the health system said in a news release shared with Becker's Feb. 11. She replaces Carolyn Carpenter, who last July was named president of the National Capital region for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System.

Ms. Ortegon previously served as senior vice president of operations and chief nursing executive at Houston Methodist Hospital, which is at Texas Medical Center. Her other previous healthcare roles include chief nursing officer for 12 HCA Healthcare hospitals and CNO with COO duties for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Horizon Medical Center.

Ms. Ortegon earned a doctorate degree in business administration from Northcentral University in San Francisco, executive certification from Philadelphia-based Wharton School of Business, and a master's degree in administration from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

