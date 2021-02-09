Intermountain chief investment officer retires

Jacque Millard has retired as vice president and chief investment officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The 24-hospital health system, which announced the retirement in an internal memo shared with Becker's Feb. 9, said Ms. Millard's last day was Jan. 15.

Ms. Millard had worked at Intermountain for about 28 years.

She initially worked in the treasury department before her promotion to chief investment officer in 2004, according to the internal memo.

Intermountain credited Ms. Millard with generating strong investment returns, as well as creating investment and cash programs for health system growth companies such as Intermountain Nevada. The health system said accomplishments during her tenure also include consolidating Intermountain Foundation investments systemwide.

