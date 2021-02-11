LifePoint Health names ethics and compliance leaders

Ellen Hunt and Michelle Rigby have been chosen for leadership roles in the ethics and compliance department of LifePoint Health.

Ms. Hunt was appointed vice president of compliance program operations and chief privacy officer, and Ms. Rigby was appointed assistant vice president and head of internal investigations.

They will support LifePoint's ethics and compliance department in its focus on maintaining ethical business practices and compliance with local, state and federal guidelines, the Brentwood, Tenn.-based company said in a Feb. 8 news release.

Ms. Hunt, an attorney, most recently served as senior vice president and chief audit, ethics and compliance officer at AARP. She also was vice president of compliance operations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Ms. Rigby most recently was director at BluePeak Advisors, a division of Gallagher Benefit Services, which offers healthcare consulting. She is a certified fraud examiner and is certified in health compliance.

