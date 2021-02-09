Carilion Clinic names 1st chief diversity officer

Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic named Nathaniel L. Bishop the first leader of its new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Feb. 4.

Mr. Bishop will be the health system's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. He will also hold the title of senior vice president. Mr. Bishop will lead the health system's efforts to improve community and public health, as well as promote diversity, equity and inclusion within Carilion Clinic. He will also lead health equity and social justice efforts with community leaders.

Mr. Bishop is the former president of Carilion's Jefferson College of Health Sciences, also in Roanoke. He began his career in law enforcement, where he was the first Black member of the Christiansburg (Va.) Police Department. Mr. Bishop was a detective before becoming a licensed long-term care administrator. He joined Carilion in 1997 as executive director of the Burrell Nursing Center.

"NL's cultural competence and his approach to honoring each individual's unique abilities and contributions make him the perfect person to take on this dynamic new role," Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion, said in a news release. "In so many ways, he has been doing this work for decades."

