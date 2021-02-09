Dartmouth-Hitchcock picks Hackensack Meridian executive as chief quality and value officer

Carol Barsky, MD, was named chief quality and value officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in Lebanon, N.H., the health system said Feb. 9.

Dr. Barsky is executive vice president and chief quality officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. She is expected to start her new role in April.

"Carol comes to us with extensive experience in leading quality and value in healthcare," Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Chief Clinical Officer Edward Merrens, MD, said in a news release. "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with her on advancing the innovative ways D-HH promotes a culture of safety for our patients and employees."

Before taking on her current position, Dr. Barsky served as vice president and chief quality and patient safety officer of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. She was also medical director for clinical performance and associate chief of patient safety and quality at Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Hospital.

Dr. Barsky succeeds George Blike, MD, who is retiring. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said Dr. Blike will continue part-time work on research and on quality and patient safety initiatives at the health system.

