Broward Health picks Florida governor's chief of staff as next CEO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has chosen Shane Strum, chief of staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as its next president and CEO, the health system said Feb. 8.

The North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to name Mr. Strum to the top leadership role during a special meeting to interview candidates. Joseph Mullany, former president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and former CEO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health, was among the three finalists, as was Michael Hochberg, MD, president and CEO of Acclaim Physician Group, a multispecialty medical practice group based in Fort Worth, Texas.

"The board has been focused on finding a leader who can build upon the momentum Broward Health has gained in the past two years. We were pleased to interview such an exceptional group of candidates today," Nancy Gregoire, chair of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. "As we look to the future, we know the road ahead will require bold vision and the ability to form collaborative relationships with industry and community partners. We believe Mr. Strum can successfully lead our health system forward."

Mr. Strum became chief of staff in 2018 and previously was senior vice president at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla. He also previously served on the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, the governing board for Memorial Healthcare System, and was vice chancellor of Fort Lauderdale-based Keiser University and director of corporate and government relations at Fort Lauderdale-based Nova Southeastern University.

Broward Health said the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners will work on developing an employment contract for Mr. Strum and announce the results of contract negotiations on Feb. 24. Mr. Strum will become president and CEO of the health system in March, upon agreement of terms.

