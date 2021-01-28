Florida governor's chief of staff a finalist to become Broward Health CEO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health narrowed its CEO search to three candidates, including Shane Strum, chief of staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Broward Health began the CEO search after the November resignation of Gino Santorio. Mr. Santorio is leaving Broward Health in February to become CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

The three finalists are:

Mr. Strum, who became chief of staff in 2018 and previously was senior vice president at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

Joseph Mullany, former president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and former CEO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health

Michael Hochberg, MD, president and CEO of Acclaim Physician Group, a multispecialty medical practice group based in Fort Worth, Texas

The Broward Health board voted Jan. 26 to fast-track interviews with the three finalists, according to the report.

