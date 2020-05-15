15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health tapped Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, to serve as its first clinical innovation officer.

2. Krista Bragg will assume COO responsibilities for Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa.

3. Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., named Erik Christenson CEO.

4. Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System named Melanie Edens COO.

5. Eric Evans was tapped to serve as CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, effective June 15.

6. Frye Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., named Rod Harkleroad, RN, CEO.

7. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

8. National Park Medical Center, a 166-bed facility in Hot Springs, Ark., named Mike Long CFO.

9. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.

10. Christine M. Meola was tapped to serve as vice president of development for New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare, a member of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

11. Jason Roeback assumed COO responsibilities for Grove City (Pa.) Medical Center.

12. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, named Taylor Rudd COO.

13. Robert Rupp was named CEO of Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, and Ennis (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

14. Scott Smith was named CEO of National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., as well as market CEO overseeing the medical center and Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Ark.

15. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Louise Urban, RN, BSN, senior vice president of operations for AHN.

