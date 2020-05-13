Robert Rupp named CEO of 2 Texas hospitals

Robert Rupp has been named CEO of Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, and Ennis (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Rupp took the helm of the LifePoint Health facilities May 4. He replaces Bob Honeycutt, who moved to another hospital in Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint's network, LifePoint said.

Before joining Parkview Regional and Ennis Regional, Mr. Rupp served as president of Integris Grove (Okla.) Hospital from 2017 to 2019. He also was CEO of the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado and CEO of Harris Hospital in Newport, Ark.

Mr. Rupp has a master's degree in business administration from Webster University in San Antonio, Texas.

