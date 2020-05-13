Scott Smith to helm 2 LifePoint hospitals in Arkansas

Scott Smith has been named CEO of National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., as well as market CEO overseeing the medical center and Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Ark.

Since 2018, Mr. Smith has served as CEO of Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.

He will assume his news role in Arkansas May 25. He replaces Joann Ettien, who has served as interim CEO of the medical center since November.

National Park Medical Center, Saline Memorial and Western Plains are all LifePoint Health facilities.

