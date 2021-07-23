13 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 16:

1. Patti Clausen, BSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente's Panorama City and Antelope Valley service area in Southern California.

2. Sally Deitch, RN, stepped down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.).

3. Sam Flanders, MD, was chosen as the inaugural executive vice president for quality, safety and population health at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.

4. Jeff Gautney was chosen as the vice president and CIO at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

5. Barbara Griffith, MD, president and CEO of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., has accepted the position of president of Duke Health's Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital.

6. Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Medical Center, will retire in 2021.

7. Ryan Neville was named chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Weston (Wis.).​

8. John Peterman was promoted to COO of Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va.

9. Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health and Rideout, will retire this fall.

10. Eugene Suksi was fired as CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

11. Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

12. Allyssa Tobitt was named COO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

13. Doug Watson was chosen as senior vice president and CFO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.