Oregon health district ousts hospital CEO

The Southern Coos Health District Board has fired Eugene Suksi, CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

During a special meeting July 14 after an executive session, the board exercised the termination clause of Mr. Suksi's contract without cause, saying it had "lost confidence in his ability to effectively lead the hospital," according to a news release shared with Becker's July 20.

The board voted 3-1 in favor of termination. Board Secretary Brent Bischoff, along with board member Norbert Johnson and newly sworn-in board member Mary Schamehorn, voted in favor of the motion, the hospital said. Board Chairman David Allen voted against the motion. Board Treasurer Edie Jurgenson resigned July 14 before the vote was taken.

During the executive session, board members considered a report from a human resources attorney who investigated complaints board members received from hospital employees, the hospital said. The board then voted in open session not to publicize the report because of attorney-client privilege.

Mr. Suksi had helmed the hospital since April 2020, when he took over the position after board members fired Amy Fine. The hospital said Mr. Suksi will receive a severance package, per his contract.

On July 15, Mr. Allen also resigned, effective immediately.

The hospital said Mr. Bischoff told employees the board "will be working in due haste to identify an acting or interim CEO while we conduct a search to fill the position on a permanent basis."

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Dodrill, the hospital's CFO, is taking over CEO duties.

The board will meet again July 20 to consider interim CEO candidates and discuss appointee placements for the two open board seats.