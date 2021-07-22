Missouri hospital creates leadership role for quality, safety and population health

Sam Flanders, MD, was chosen as the inaugural executive vice president for quality, safety and population health at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.

Dr. Flanders is senior vice president, chief quality and safety officer at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. He is leaving Beaumont Aug. 6 as it finalizes its merger with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health.

Before joining Beaumont, Dr. Flanders served as senior vice president of medical quality at Clarian Health Partners (now Indiana University Health) in Indianapolis.

In his new role, he will be responsible for care quality, patient safety, regulatory affairs, population health and clinical analytics, according to St. Luke's.

