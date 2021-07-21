3 top Beaumont execs to depart

Three of Beaumont Health's top leaders plan to leave the health system as it finalizes its merger with Spectrum Health.

Beaumont announced July 21 that its chief quality officer, Sam Flanders, MD, is leaving the Southfield, Mich.-based system Aug. 6. The system's COO, Carolyn Wilson, RN, is departing Sept. 1, and its chief medical officer, David Wood, MD, is leaving Sept. 30.

Dr. Flanders is leaving Beaumont to serve as chief quality and population health officer at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo. Jeff Ditkoff, MD, was appointed Beaumont's new chief quality officer.

"We are deeply grateful to Carolyn, Dave and Sam for their many contributions to Beaumont Health," Beaumont President and CEO John Fox said in a news release. "As we continue to recover from the pandemic and begin our journey with Spectrum Health, I am confident about the future of Beaumont Health and our mission to provide compassionate, extraordinary care every day."

Beaumont plans to conduct a search to fill the COO and CMO roles. The search will also focus on finding the next president of Beaumont, as Mr. Fox plans to exit the system after it merges with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health. Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum, will lead the combined system.